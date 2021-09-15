Betty Sue Martin, 91, of Booneville passed away on September 15, 2021 at the Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Booneville. She enjoyed cooking for her children and grandchildren, going out to eat with friends, playing card games, watching game shows and spending time with family. Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Dr. Lynn Jones and Bro. Jason Reed officiating and Rich Harrelson delivering the eulogy. Burial will be in the Oaklawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M until 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the funeral home. She is survived by her son Jacky Martin (Diane); her daughter, Pam Manley (Bobby); her grandchildren, Clay Martin, Niki Baker, Kevin Manley (Kayla), Daniel Martin (Ashlee), and Blake Manley (Lara Beth); her greatgrandchildren, Grace Martin, Lexey Baker, Kelly Beth Baker, Dani Marie Martin, Charli Kate Manley, Gentry Manley, Ellie Preston Manley and Maggie Wade Manley; her sister-in-law, Lana Harrelson and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Boyce and Wilma Harrelson; her husband, Ralph Martin; and her brother, Jerry Harrelson. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, and Rich Harrelson and Gage Harrelson. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
