There will be a service remembering the life of Brian Martin this Sunday, January 5th, with visitation at 2 PM and service at 3 PM at Green Valley Baptist Church in Pontotoc. All friends and family are invited to attend.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.