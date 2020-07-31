TAYLOR -- Callie Mae Martin, 98, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Sardis Nursing Home in Sardis. Graveside. Services will be on Wednesday August 5, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Yocona Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday August 4, 2020 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Chapel Oxford. Burial will follow at Yocona Cemetery Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of services.

