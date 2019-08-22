Houston-Charles Leon Martin, 85, died Wednesday night, August 21, 2019, at his home after a long fight with Dementia. He was born January 10, 1934 in Chickasaw County to the late Odie Martin and Tessie Vaughn Martin. He was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Houston. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and was loved by so many people who he has unselfishly helped in any way he could. He was a businessman who had his hand in so many projects that spanned practically his entire life. But his main love in the business world was selling cars. He joined the Army at 18 and married his beautiful wife, Laquita with whom he shared almost 60 years of marriage. They adopted their one and only child in 1966 from the MS Children's Home in Jackson. He served as an alderman in Houston for 20 years. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited, The Houston Exchange Club and a 60 year Mason. He was also on the Board of Directors of Bancorp South and a member of many more organizations over the years. For many years he provided Thanksgiving dinners to the people of Houston who were elderly/disabled or just wanted a good hot meal and this service was lovingly taken over by Parkway Baptist Church. He was the owner of Martin Motors Dodge, Chrysler, Plymouth back in the 60's and 70's. He manufactured furniture as Dixieland Furniture and Stylecraft Furniture. For the past 30 years has been selling those used cars, his favorite past time and all time. He was a huge Mississippi State fan and he loved fishing and he could hardly wait to have his morning coffee with his buddies at Moore's Restaurant every day! Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Houston with Bro. Randy Rinehart officiating. The body will lie in state at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. prior to graveside service. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his daughter, Yolanda Martin (Jill); two grandsons, Zach and Zane Martin; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved caregivers. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife; Laquita Joy James Martin; his siblings, Nadine Lantrip, Mary Francis Pedigo, Bill Martin, Phillip Martin, Nellie Sue Bumpus, Robert Lee Martin and Willie Mae Martin. Pallbearers will be Zach Martin, Zane Martin, O.L. Melton, Scotty Martin, Sammy Lovvorn, and Mike Kopp. Visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. For online condolences visit www. memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.