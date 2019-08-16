Dr. Ruby Griffin Martin, born August 7, 1934 in Calhoun County Mississippi. Ruby Griffin Martin entered her heavenly home on Friday, August 16, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Pauline and William Bryan Griffin, her sister Merle Grille, and her brother William Ray Griffin. She is survived by her husband George C. Martin, sisters Janice Bufkin, Elizabeth Gray, and Ouida Brown and numerous nephews and nieces. One of only three women in her medical school class of 100 and the only female to graduate in her class of 1962, Ruby blazed a new trail for women by becoming one of the first female doctors in Mississippi. Ruby Griffin Martin so beautifully demonstrated to all who those who crossed her path her desire to "love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, with all thy soul and with all thy mind and with all thy strength.... and thou shall love thy neighbor as thyself." Because she knew there were no other commandments greater than these, she spent many hours in his word studying scriptures and teaching others his incredible truths, his biblical commands and endless love, and his amazing grace and mercy. Funeral will be at Baldwyn First Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 with Dr. Terry Cutrer and Brother Mitch Grissett officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, Saturday from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Baldwyn First Baptist Church, 500 S 4th St, Baldwyn, MS 38824. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
