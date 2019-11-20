POTTS CAMP -- Earlean Malone Martin, 65, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at her home in Potts Camp. Services will be on Saturday November 23, 2019 1:00 p.m. at New Dimensions Salt & Light Ministries Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday November 22, 2019 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home . Burial will follow at McKay Cemetery Hickory Flat , Serenity Autry Funeral of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

