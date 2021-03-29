Elfriede Jungmann Martin, 92, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at her residence in Golden, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, March 30, 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 30, 1-2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Red Bay, AL.

