Ester Martin, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. She was born January 26, 1931 to Johnny and Jennie Munlin Galloway. Ester was a retired RN having worked for 27 years at NMMC in Tupelo. She was a member of Belden Baptist Church. Ester enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and cooking for her family. A private family service will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Don Baggett officiating. Burial will follow in the Old Cooke Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her two sons, Steve Martin (Connie) of Pontotoc and Kevin Martin (Margaret) of Rienzi; three grandchildren, Mary Frances Malatesta (Kirk), Sara Beth Martin and Daniel Martin; and one great grandson, Steven Malatesta. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cecil Wayne Martin; a granddaughter, Melissa Martin and nine siblings. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Belden Baptist Church, 4121 McCullough Blvd., Belden, MS 38826. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
