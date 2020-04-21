Mr. Homer Malcolm "Mack" Martin, 75, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his home in Mantee, Mississippi. Mack was born in Cumberland, Mississippi on December 24, 1944 to Oris Martin and Naomi Elizabeth Whitney Martin. He was a retired Deputy Circuit Clerk for Wayne County, Mississippi. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge arrangements. Mack is survived by his wife, Lisa Baker Martin of Mantee; his daughters, Holli Marie (Kevin) Barnes of Crystal Springs, and Amanda Upton of Braxton; two sons, Malcolm (Semmes) Martin of Meridian and Ryan Martin of Mantee; his sisters, Glinda Martin Muirhead of Mantee, Hilda (David) Campbell of Grenada, and Libby (Ralph) Brand of Mantee; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews who he loved. Mack is was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Terry Martin and Timothy Martin: one grandson, Bryson Martin, one granddaughter, Summer Jones, and one great-granddaughter, Norah Kate Vaughn. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.