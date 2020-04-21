Mr. Homer Malcolm "Mack" Martin, 75, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his home in Mantee, Mississippi. Mack was born in Cumberland, Mississippi on December 24, 1944 to Oris Martin and Naomi Elizabeth Whitney Martin. He was a retired Deputy Circuit Clerk for Wayne County, Mississippi. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge arrangements. Mack is survived by his wife, Lisa Baker Martin of Mantee; his daughters, Holli Marie (Kevin) Barnes of Crystal Springs, and Amanda Upton of Braxton; two sons, Malcolm (Semmes) Martin of Meridian and Ryan Martin of Mantee; his sisters, Glinda Martin Muirhead of Mantee, Hilda (David) Campbell of Grenada, and Libby (Ralph) Brand of Mantee; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews who he loved. Mack is was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Terry Martin and Timothy Martin: one grandson, Bryson Martin, one granddaughter, Summer Jones, and one great-granddaughter, Norah Kate Vaughn. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com

