James "Jim" E. Martin, 78, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born January 19, 1942 in Mississippi County Arkansas to the late Elvin Martin and the late Bertha Justice Martin. He moved to Mississippi in the early 1960's and worked as a plumber and an electrician. In his later life, Jim enjoyed a new profession growing grapes and making wine. To many in the area know him affectionately as the wine man. Jim's main love was talking to people about the Bible and the wonderful truths it holds. He was an active member of the Fulton congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses for many years. Jim leaves behind many family members and friends that will miss him. A memorial service at 11:00 am on Saturday May 2, 2020 at Keyes Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Fulton Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 45 Justice Rd., Fulton, MS 38843 Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
