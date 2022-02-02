Jimmy Ray Martin,81, passed away on Wednesday, February 02, 2022 at the NMMC. He was plant manager for Lucky Star Mfg. where he retired after 39 years of service and later retired as transportation director for Baldwyn School District. Jimmy Ray enjoyed growing tomatoes, hunting and fishing. He loved keeping his great-grandchildren and spending time with his family. He faithfully attended Friendship Baptist Church where he served as caretaker of the cemetery and church grounds for many years. Due to covid the family will have a private service at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. John Cagle and Dr. Forrest Sheffield officiating. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Underwood Martin; daughter, Lisa Hathcock (Randy); son, Kevin Martin (Amy)' grandchildren, Austin Martin (Mallory), Hannah Baker (Brent), Maggie Smith (Evan), Tyler Hathcock (fiancé, Lexye); great-grandchildren, Olivia Baker, Dex Martin, Baylon Baker, John Rivers Smith, Henley Baker and Rhett Martin; nephew, Mike Martin; niece, Janie Armstrong; sister-in-laws, Eloise Underwood and Daphenia James; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Rivers and Delia Mae Buse Martin; sister, Gracie Faye Blassingame (Mack); brother, Carl C. Martin (Mary Lou); nephew, Marty Martin; in-laws, Odell and Myrtie Lee Underwood. Pallbearers will be Joe Blassingame, Steve Parham, Steve Stone, Gerald Hardy and Keylon Gholston. Public visitation will be Thursday evening from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. The family will not be present for the visitation. In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorials be made to Friendship Cemetery, c/o Joe Blassingame, 968 CR 2578 Baldwyn, MS 38824. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
