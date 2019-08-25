Jimmy Myrle Martin, 83, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born November 18, 1935, to Gordon and Luverne Martin. He owned and operated Martin Grocery for about 27 years. He attended Liberty United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. A Celebration of Life service will be at 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. David English officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Clara Martin; one daughter, Tammy (Scott) McKee; one sister, Carolyn (J.C.) Holley; one brother-in-law, Charles Googe; and one granddaughter, Madison McKee. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Betty Googe. Visitation will be Monday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Liberty Cemetery Fund, 104 Wisteria Trail, Booneville, MS 38829. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
