On September 25, 2020, George C. Martin, Jr. of Baldwyn, Mississippi peacefully entered his heavenly home after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his parents George C. and Audrey Loden Martin, brother Aaron Dudley Martin, and his loving wife Dr. Ruby Griffin Martin. He is survived by his two sisters Dorothy Stephens and Linda Rose (Raymond) both of Fulton. George was born on February 6, 1937, in Dorsey, Mississippi (Itawamba County). Living nearby most of his life, George always called the Northeast Mississippi area home. A graduate of Mississippi State University in music, George taught and later headed the Music Department at Northeast Community College until his retirement in 1991. George dedicated countless hours preparing worship music and practicing with his choir groups to make sure they were prepared for worship services each week. George served as Minister of Music in several different churches throughout his life. He was an active member of Baldwyn First Baptist Church and considered that wonderful congregation his family. George relished being known as a child of the One, True and Living God. George's complete faith in Our Lord was evident in his everyday life. He eagerly served the Lord and lived out Jesus' greatest commandments. He shared the hope he had in Jesus with others and made everyone who crossed his path feel special and loved. George saw people as God saw them. He cared for the elderly, sick and homebound members of his church family and mentored younger people by showing them how to study God's Holy Word. More importantly, he spent many hours on his knees praying for hundreds of others. He and his wife Ruby, who went to the Lord last year, faithfully prayed for the lost, the sick and the hurting daily. Praising God for His goodness, George asked God to shower His blessings, His peace, and His wisdom on others. When learning about the passing of George, a family friend whom George impacted over the years said beautifully what many of us are feeling, "I don't think I have ever felt like this for someone as they passed. George was the Godliest man I have ever had the privilege of knowing. I looked up to him in his relationship to God as one to model. Every time I saw him, he genuinely asked about me and really wanted to hear. I knew that if I asked him to petition the Father on my behalf, I could 'take it to the bank' that he was praying for me. This is a great loss for us, but what a gain into eternity. We know he is HOME and no longer just in Christ but with Christ." Though George had no biological children, he certainly raised multiple generations of spiritual children. He lived a life that was an example to follow, a peace to claim, and hope to crave. What a witness he was to so many. The best way we all can honor George is to have a personal relationship with Christ, to grow in that relationship, and to share the love of Jesus with others. George Martin truly "loved the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength." As he entered his heavenly home, oh how his Savior must have greeted him saying, "Well done, good and faithful servant, thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord. " Visitation for friends, church family and neighbors was held at Waters Funeral Home, Baldwyn, MS on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will be unable to greet visitors at the funeral home. We appreciate your presence and friendship with George. A private family only celebration of George Martin's life will be at the First Baptist Church in Baldwyn at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020. To view the livestream of the funeral go to www.youtube.com and search FBC Baldwyn and click the link for the service. This link will be available for viewing for several weeks after the service. There will be a short graveside ceremony, immediately following the funeral, at Keyes Cemetery in Fulton, MS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Baldwyn First Baptist Church, 500 S 4th St, Baldwyn, MS 38824. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
