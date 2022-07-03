Kay Barnes Martin, 79, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 2, 2022 after fighting a courageous battle with cancer for the last year. Kay was born to the late Lawrence and Mattie Barnes in Steele, Missouri on December 31, 1942. Kay was blessed to be raised in a Christian home where her faith was firmly established. At Steele High School, she met the love of her life, Eddie Martin and they shared 61 wonderful years of marriage. Kay was blessed with the gift of teaching. For over 50 years, she wrote, published and taught Bible Studies and Sunday School. She dedicated her life to the study, research and teaching of the scriptures. She was known for her dedication to prayer and was diligent and disciplined in praying for so many friends and family that she loved. Kay was a long term member of her beloved Harrisburg Baptist Church. Kay was the current president of the Lee County Master Gardeners. She loved that role and relished her friendships there. Kay loved the MSU Bulldogs and spending time with family and friends at tailgates and ballgames. She was also known among her family and friends for her homemade meals and her love of cooking. Aside from her faith, her family was her greatest joy in life. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Mattie Barnes of Steele, Missouri. She is survived by her husband, Eddie Martin of Tupelo; her daughter Paula Prather (Kelly) of Starkville and her son Brent Martin (Meredith), also of Tupelo; her sisters, Cathryn Wilson (Harold) of Tupelo and Jean Elmore (Tom) of West Point; her grandchildren, Kaylee Ragan (Colton) of Starkville, Kam Prather of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Kaleb Prather of Starkville, Case Martin of Tupelo and Josh Martin of Asbury Park, New Jersey; her great-grandchildren, Collins, Caden, Clai, and JB Ragan. A celebration of Kay's life will be 12 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Harrisburg Baptist Church in Tupelo. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 West Main St., Tupelo, MS 38804. The family is deeply grateful for the love and care provided by Sanctuary Hospice House. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
