OKOLONA -- Linda Joyce Martin, 76, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at Shearer Richardson Memorial Nursing Home in Okolona. Services will be on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 11:00 am until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Old Macedonia Cemetery, Lee County, MS.

