Margaret Ann Thompson Martin, 79, passed away on August 4, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Mrs. Martin was born in Houston, Mississippi on January 23, 1942 to her father, Howard Thompson, and her mother, Maylene Higginbotham. She was raised by her stepfather, Jessie Franklin Foster. She was retired office manager at Dr. Edward Gore's office and was a member of Houston First Pentecostal Church. Visitation will be Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 12:00 P.M. until service time at 2:00 P.M. at Houston First Pentecostal Church. Services will be on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Houston First Pentecostal Church with Rev. Kenneth Wilson and Rev. Wayne Flake officiating. Burial will follow at Ellzey Cemetery in Calhoun County, MS. Margaret Ann is survived by her daughter, Beverly (Jim) Anderson of Houston; her son, Keith (Tootie) Martin of Houston; her stepbrother, Roy (Joyce) Foster of Nettleton; her grandchildren, Brittany (Charlie) Lambert and Corey (Katie) Anderson and her great-grandchildren Ava Margaret Lambert and Maylie Anderson. Margaret Ann is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Billy Lee Martin, and one grandson, Billy Keith Martin Jr. Pallbearers will be Hulon Vance, Keith Cole, Rick Knox, Jeremy Murphree, Jerry James and Kenny Clemons. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Edward Gore and Doug Griffin. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to: Alzheimer's Association P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011 Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
