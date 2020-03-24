Mark Martin , 54, passed away on March 23, 2020 at his home. He set up mobile homes and carpenter. He was a Baptist. Following reccomendations from the CDC private family funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will be in Campbellltown Cemetery. He is survived his wife, Deshundra Wright Martin; mother, Edna "Candy" Spencer (Jimmy); father, James Martin; brothers, Nick Martin (Sharon), Jimmy Martin and Bobby Martin (Pam); nieces, Bridgette Seger (Clark Loague); nephews, Michael Martin (Erica) and Jeremy Martin; many great nieces and great nephews; aunts, Brenda Surrett, Jane Petty and Charlottte Adams; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Hallie Groner; brother, Michael Martin; sister-in-law, Penny Martin, uncle, Gene Groner and aunt, Sherry Groner. Limited visitation will be on Thursday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.