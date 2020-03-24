Mark Martin , 54, passed away on March 23, 2020 at his home. He set up mobile homes and carpenter. He was a Baptist. Following reccomendations from the CDC private family funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will be in Campbellltown Cemetery. He is survived his wife, Deshundra Wright Martin; mother, Edna "Candy" Spencer (Jimmy); father, James Martin; brothers, Nick Martin (Sharon), Jimmy Martin and Bobby Martin (Pam); nieces, Bridgette Seger (Clark Loague); nephews, Michael Martin (Erica) and Jeremy Martin; many great nieces and great nephews; aunts, Brenda Surrett, Jane Petty and Charlottte Adams; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Hallie Groner; brother, Michael Martin; sister-in-law, Penny Martin, uncle, Gene Groner and aunt, Sherry Groner. Limited visitation will be on Thursday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
