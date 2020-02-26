GREENWOOD, MS -- Mary Marie Martin, 52, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Leflore Hospital in Greenwood. Services will be on Saturday February 29, 2020 1:00 p.m. at Kimbrough Chapel M.B. Church 1182 Kimbrough Chapel Rd, Lamar, MS. Visitation will be on Friday February 28, 2020 4:00 -6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home . Burial will follow at Kimbrough Chapel Cemetery . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

