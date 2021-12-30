Mary Nell Martin, 85, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at IU Hospice in Bloomington. She was born August 12, 1936, to Andrew Charley and Sarah Elisabeth Yarber. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed church, sewing, cooking, the outdoors, gardening and spending time with her family. A Celebration of Life service will be at 3:00 P.M. Friday, December 31, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Eldon McVey officiating. Burial will be in Piney Grove Cemetery. She is survived by two daughters, Mary Annette Martin and Fran Bookish; one daughter-in-law, Chris Martin; six grandchildren, Beth, John, Jason, Cody Levi and Charles; 18 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Billy Martin, Sr.; one son, Billy Martin, Jr.; two daughters, Carol Martin and Anita June Martin; her parents; one brother; two sisters; two grandchildren, Gina Stover and Billy Walker; one niece, Penny Harp; and two infant great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
