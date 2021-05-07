Ottie Lee Westbrook Martin, age 90, passed away to be with her Lord on May 6, 2021, at Traceway Manor in Tupelo, MS. A native of Chickasaw County, MS, she was born on November 14, 1930. Mrs. Martin was a kindergarten teacher in the Arvada, CO Public Schools for over 25 years. She received her education at Mississippi State University where she earned Bachelors, Masters, and Specialist degrees in elementary education and early childhood development. Mrs. Martin and her late husband, Derrell, were married on March 24, 1950 and were elementary education teachers. They loved children and provided a solid foundation for youngsters to seek a lifelong desire to learn. Mrs. Martin was an avid reader, a master quilt maker, enjoyed needlepoint and was a lifelong faithful member of the Baptist Church. After her husband's death in 2012, she remained in McDonough, GA where she lived until moving to Traceway Manor five years ago. A service celebrating her life will be held at 3 PM Monday, May 10, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Frank Wilder officiating. Burial will follow in Immanuel Baptist Church Cemetery in Pontotoc County. Visitation will be from 2 PM to service time on Monday only at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 3 PM Monday and will be permanently archived thereafter. Survivors include her daughters, Carrol Walcher of McKinney, TX, and Vicki (Bruce) Clark of Cornersville, TN; four grandchildren, David Walcher (Jennifer) of Barnesville, GA, Lanessa Bannister (Joe) of Prosper, TX, Jarret Clark (Olivia) of Louisburg, KS, and Josh Clark (Lindsay) of Franklin, TN; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins, and her beloved friends at Traceway Manor. Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her husband, Derrell H. Martin in 2012, parents, Charles Clifton Westbrook and Mallie Lucille Couch Westbrook, and her siblings, Newt (Grace) Westbrook, Gene (JoAnn) Westbrook, Margaret (Junior) Maffett, Frank (Sara John) Westbrook, and Lillie (Max) Kalter. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
