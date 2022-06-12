Pamela Martin Guntown- Pam Martin 57, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at her home. She was born on July 7, 1964 in New Albany, MS. She was the daughter of the Late Billy Fred and Cora Taylor. She enjoyed spending time with her family and going to yard sales. Pam was dearly loved by her family and she will be greatly missed. Services will be Tuesday June 14, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. James Gowan officiating. Burial will be in the Campbelltown cemetery. She leaves behind her husband Bobby Martin of 28years; Son, Thomas White (Brandie) of Booneville, MS; Daughter, Carley Jenkins (Shawn) of Pope, MS. Step Daughter, Bridget Holcomb (Aaron) of Baldwyn, MS; Grandkids- Brayden Williams (Alex), Bentley Seger, Allie-Grace and Coltn White, Jaci Kate, Gracie and Robbie Jenkins; Brothers, Dean Taylor of Pontotoc, MS; Bill Taylor (Beverly) of Savannah, TN; Sisters, Rhonda and Tracie Taylor of Ecru, MS; Anita Organ of Ecru, MS; Sandy Dodds and Tina Taylor of New Albany , MS. She also leaves behind a loving father-in-law James Martin of Guntown, MS. and Candy and Jim Spencer of Saltillo, MS. dog Willy, along with many nieces, nephews and friends. Pallbearers are Nick Martin, Coltn White, Braydon Williams. Bentley Seger, Anthony Fooshee. She was preceded in death by her parents Billy and Cora Taylor. Visitation will be 9 - 2 Tuesday June 14, 2022 at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.