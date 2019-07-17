Pennie Ruth Floyd Martin, 58, passed away on July 16, 2019 at the NMMC Hospice Unit. She loved fishing, flowers and her dogs, Tiny, Baby Girl and Gizmo. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. David Boyd officiating. Burial will be in Campbelltown Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, James Martin Jr. of Baldwyn; daughter, Tracy Bullock (Henry Hamblin) of Baldwyn; son, Mark Curry (Rebekah) of Baldwyn; sisters, Winnie Carter (Tim) and Kristy; brothers, Richard Floyd (Alice) of Baldwyn, Joe Floyd (Brenda) of Guntown, Jim Floyd (Mary) of Baldwyn, Ricky Floyd (Anita) of Guntown, Scotty Floyd (Nancy) of Guntown, Danny Floyd of Guntown, Doug Floyd (Amanda) of Guntown and Mitch Floyd of Guntown; (9) grandchildren; (11) great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Mark Curry, Tyler Bullock, Bobby Martin and Jason Floyd. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ruth Pettigo Floyd; daughter, Julie Marie Curry; sister, Angie McDonald and Bro. Terry Floyd. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.