Rayburn Garfield "Ray" Martin, 71, died Sunday, August 22, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Franklin County, AL and worked as a logger, but retired from World Pet. He was a member of Pineville Baptist Church. Services will be Wednesday, August 25, 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Bro. John Oliver and Bro. Andy Barnett officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife - Judy Martin; three children - Heather Bevens (Kevin), Shauna Oliver (Greg) and Tasha Wigginton (Brandi); eleven grandchildren - Danielle Smith, Dakota Clayton, Lauren Cleveland (Jake), Makenna Ables, Keyla Ables, Nevaeh Bevens, Waylon Mills, Meghann Elrod (D.J.), Kaitlin Oliver, Lilly Oliver and Aria Oliver; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters - Methal Daniels and Arlene Duboise (Gary), David Martin (Christine) and Burl Martin and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Rachel Elizabeth King Martin, a daughter, Lisa Smith, two sisters, Nita Cripps and Enopolis Martin and two brothers, Tom Martin and Don Martin. Pallbearers will be Kevin Bevens, Dakota Clayton, Rodney Timmons, Robert Timmons, Jake Cleveland and Ty Nichols. Honorary pallbearers will be Waylon Mills and Greg Oliver. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 24, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
