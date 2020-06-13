DENNIS, MS -- Rebecca Clark Martin, 63, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Iuka Hospital in Iuka, MS. Services will be on Monday, June 15, 2 p.m. at Dennis Memory Gardens, Dennis, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, June 15, 12-1:30 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Dennis Memory Gardens, Dennis, MS.

