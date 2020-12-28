Ms. Ruby Faye Poynor Martin, age 67, died Saturday, December 26, 2020 while at her daughter's residence in Ecru. She was born July 17, 1953 in Tunica County. Her mother was Mary Alice Poynor. She was a seamstress employed by Rosato until it closed and then manager of real estate properties in Lee County for many years. Ruby's hobbies included fishing and spending time with her children and grandchildren who lovingly called her Mawmaw. A celebration of life service will be at 11 AM, Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. David Westmoreland officiating. Burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be today (Tues.) from 4 PM - 7 PM and Wednesday from 10 AM to service time. Ruby is survived by her children, Bubba Moore (Jennifer) of Water Valley, Lynn Logan of Pontotoc, and Cindy Paige-Bynum (David) of Ecru; 1 sister, Susie Hall of Pontotoc; 7 grandchildren, Korey Smith, Zack Moore, Joshua Smith, Antonio Paige, Addison Bynum, Charlie Bynum, Danielle Strawbridge; 2 great grandchildren, James Michael Smith and Jupiter Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, Odis Elliott and Melvin Elliott, and grandson, Kyle Moore who died August 14, 2020. Pallbearers will be Gary Waldo, Jr., Dale Paige, Robert Mulligan, Luis Beltran, Spinner Gutierrez, Eddie Strawbridge, and Chris Burleson. Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 607C West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804 or the Epilepsy Foundation, 5 Old River Place, #105, Jackson, MS 39202. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 11 AM Wednesday and thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming.
