RED BAY, AL -- Scotty Martin, 51, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at in Red Bay in Red Bay, AL. Services will be on Tuesday, May 26, 11 a.m. at Red Bay City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 26, 10-11 at Red Bay City Cemetery. Burial will follow at Red Bay City Cemetery.

