BYHALIA -- Jack E Martin Sr, 63, passed away Tuesday, September 18, 2020, at his home in Byhalia. Memorial Reflections of life. Services will be on Saturday October 3, 2020 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist church Byhalia Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

