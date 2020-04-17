Kenneth Wayne Martindale, 74, a lifelong resident of the Walnut community, departed this life Wednesday evening, April 15, 2020 at his home following an extended illness. A Private Family Graveside Service will be Saturday, April 18 in the Marlow Cemetery near Walnut. Bro. Josh James will officiate and arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Martindale was born August 25, 1945 in Brownfield, MS, the youngest child of the late Kelton and Vivian Cardwell Martindale. He was a 1963 graduate of Walnut High School and was married September 10, 1971 to his beloved wife, Wanda Mills Martindale who survives. A faithful member of Marlow Church of Christ, Mr. Martindale was a valued employee of Sequentia, Inc in Grand Junction, TN for over 40 years before his retirement. He will be remembered as an avid sports fan with a special love for Ole Miss Football. A devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, he was a doting grandfather affectionately known as "Da" by the two lights of his life, his granddaughters. In addition to his wife of 48 years, he leaves two daughters, Suzy Mullins (Greg) and Sunny Martindale, both of Walnut, a sister, Frances Brown (Joe), of Walnut, two much adored granddaughters, Madalyn Mullins and Marti Roberson, sisters in law, Annette Hamilton, Teresa Mills and Amy Ross, brothers in law, Warren and Murry Mills, a special family friend, Billy Hunt and a host of nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a sister and brother in law, Sidney and Billie Pulse. The family requests that memorials be directed to Pine Vale Childrens Home, 1872 CR 700, Corinth, MS 38834. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Martindale family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
