Frank Martinez, 75, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born August 20, 1944 to the late Pedro Martinez and the late Trinidad Martinez in Texas. He retired from Jesco after many years of service and was a member of Boguefala Baptist Church. Frank enjoyed working, and spending time with friends. Services will be at 10:00 am on Sunday December 8, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Phillip Blackmon officiating. Burial will be in Dorsey Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 8:00 am to 10:00 am on Sunday December 8, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife; Maria Martinez, children; Sylvia Martinez, Rosalinda Martinez, RoseAnn Smith, Ezekiel Martinez, Blanca Williams, Flor Martinez, Juan "Franky" Francisco Martinez, Nancy Francis Martinez, 30 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; 1 brother; Martin Martinez, 3 sisters; Joaquina Granado, Irene Vega, Candelaria Anciso and his Mississippi family, The Danny Webb family. He was preceded in death by his son; Francisco Martinez, Jr., his parents, and a granddaughter; Ashley Martinez. Pallbearers will be Juan Francisco Martinez, Danny Yielding, Danny Webb, Derreck Webb, Chris Webb, and Kelven Webb. Mr. James West and Mr. Martin Martinez will be honorary pallbearers. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

