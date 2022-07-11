On July 11, 2022, Jettie Mae Beaty Martinez, 63, of Ripley, passed away at Cornerstone Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Corinth, MS. A Memorial Service honoring the life of Mae will be Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 4PM in the Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating and visitation will be from 2PM until time of service. Born in New Albany, MS, May 24, 1959, she was the daughter of Dorothy Mae Williams Barnett of Baldwyn and the late Marshall Daniel Beaty. An independent woman, Mae enjoyed her cats, cooking, gardening, dancing, and watching her favorite TV show "The Walking Dead". In addition to her mother, she is survived the love of her life since January 11, 2003, Candido Martinez, one daughter, Elizabeth Alvarado (Carlos) of Ripley, four sons, Daniel Beaty (Kerrie) of Dumas, Elvis Bentura of Ripley, Jose Candido Martinez and Reymundo Martinez both of Rio Bravo, Mexico. one sister Lori Mims (Lacy) of Dumas, five brothers, Brad Beaty (Brandy) and Terry Hopkins (Lisa) both of Dumas, Marty Hopkins (Melissa) of Iuka, Ronnie Beaty of Odessa, TX and Donnie Beaty (Vanjie), of Baldwyn, two grandsons, Eli Evans and Kylin Beaty, one brother in law, Leonardo Martinez of Veracruz, Mexico, four nieces, Kristian Mullins (Christopher), Montana Brown (Brock), Eden Sonwineski (Lee), Janice Ginn (Jason), nine nephews Brayden and Beau Mims, C.J., Tyler and Jaxon Beaty, Thomas Beaty, Matthew and Cody Hopkins and Cole Barnett, and twelve great nieces and nephews. Mae was preceded in death by one special Aunt and Uncle Dora and Kyle Beaty, and one honorary daughter Anna Marie Griffiths. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Martinez family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
