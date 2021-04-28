Mary Jane Martínez, rodeada de su familia y amigos, falleció el jueves 22 de abril de 2021 en el Hospital Infantil LeBonheur a la edad de 8 años. Nació el 3 de agosto de 2012 en Israel y Leticia Martínez. Mary Jane era una niña vivaz que amaba auténticamente a su familia, iglesia y amigos. Le gustaba estar afuera, jugando con cachorros y alimentando a sus pollos y conejos. Trajo alegría a todos los que la conocían. Mary Jane será tremendamente extrañada por sus padres, Israel y Leticia; así como su hermano, Alfredo y su hermana, Michelle. Las visitas serán de 1 p.m. hasta las 4 p.m. miércoles 28 de abril de 2021 en la Iglesia Adventista del Séptimo Día, 3082 Convention Drive, Tupelo MS 38801. Un servicio que celebra la vida demasiado breve de Mary Jane se llevará a cabo a las 4 p.m. Miércoles en la iglesia. El entierro seguirá en el cementerio de Verona. A los directores funerarios de W.E. Pegues se les confía los arreglos.
