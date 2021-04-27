Mary Jane Martinez

Mary Jane Martinez, surrounded by her family and friends, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at LeBonheur Children's Hospital at the age of 8 years old. She was born August 3, 2012 to Israel and Leticia Martinez. Mary Jane was a vivacious little girl who authentically loved her family, church and friends. She enjoyed being outside, playing with puppies and feeding her chickens and bunny rabbits. She brought joy to everyone who knew her. Mary Jane will be tremendously missed by her parents, Israel and Leticia; as well as her brother, Alfredo and sister, Michelle. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 3082 Convention Drive, Tupelo MS 38801. A service celebrating Mary Jane's all too brief life will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will follow in Verona Cemetery. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements.

