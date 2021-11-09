Marshall C. Martz, Jr., 71, resident of Holly Springs, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at his residence following an extended illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Martz will be at 12 Noon Wednesday, November 10 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Bro. Phillip Smith and Milton Pickett will officiate and burial will follow in Liberty Methodist Cemetery in Benton County. Mr. Martz was born September 12, 1950 in Memphis, TN, the middle child of the late Marshall C. Martz, Sr. and Sallie Florence Noe Martz. He was a 1969 graduate of Frayser High School and was married August 23, 1971 to his beloved wife, Susanne Howard Martz who survives. Mr. Martz was a valued employee with The City of Memphis, serving as a Fireman/Paramedic for 25 years before retiring. He will be remembered as a "man of many hats" whose love and dedication to his community included volunteering for The American Red Cross, Hazmat instructor and CPR trainer. His passion for learning and teaching eventually led him to become an ordained minister through the Assembly of God Church. An avid conversationalist who enjoyed studying, reading his Bible and eating out, Mr. Martz's love for his family, adventure and community are some of the legacies he leaves behind. Visitation will be today from 11 AM to 12 Noon at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his wife of 50 years, memories will continue to be shared by three children, Jennifer Dorsch (Troy) of Booneville, Marshall C. Marts, III of Manley, NE and Alton Martz (Jamie) of Holly Springs, one sister, Sandra Stephens (Charles) of Millington, TN, five grandchildren, Samuel, Jacob and Jeremy Martz, Hannah and Joshua Dorsch and a host of nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Clara Uselton and an infant brother. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with teh Martz family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
