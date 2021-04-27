Mary Claire Rountree Moncrief of Fort Worth, Texas, formerly of Tupelo, Mississippi passed away April 21, 2021. Mrs. Moncrief was born in Selma, Alabama, the daughter of the late Judge and Mrs. William Russell Rountree, Jr. She grew up in Selma, was a graduate of Parrish High School and attended Auburn University.
She married William C. Moncrief, Jr. of Selma, and they had two sons, William C. Moncrief III and John Russell Moncrief. The family resided in Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi. Mr. Moncrief was with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).
Mary Claire was active in the Women’s Work of the Presbyterian Church in Tupelo for many years serving as President of the Women of the Church in Tupelo and in Cleveland, Tennessee and she held many other positions of the WOC Council. She taught a Women’s weekly Bible Study at First Presbyterian of Tupelo for 10 years and was a Precept Bible Leader for 18 years. She led retreats in churches in several different cities and was Chair of Christian Women’s Club and was a charter member of the Tupelo Salvation Army Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of the Tupelo Junior Auxiliary from 1965 until she and her family moved to Cleveland, Tennessee in 1968. In 1975 Mary Claire and her family moved back to Tupelo where she picked up with her friends and involvement in her community.
Mrs. Moncrief moved to Fort Worth, Texas in July of 2012 so she could be closer to her children and grandchildren. She was an active member of Christ Chapel Bible Church in Fort Worth
She was preceded in death by her parents, Judge and Mrs. William R. Rountree Jr, her husband William C. Moncrief, Jr. (Bill); a sister, Mrs. Evelyn Rountree Sherer; and a brother and sister in law, Eugene and Dot Moncrief Key.
Mrs. Moncrief is survived by her two sons, Dr. William C. Moncrief III and his wife Sheila of Fort Worth, Texas and Mr. John Russell Moncrief and his wife Deborah of Sugarland, Texas. She is also survived by two grandchildren, William C. Moncrief IV and Caitlin Gail Moncrief of Fort Worth.
She is also survived by a niece, Mrs. Christie Cummings and her husband Roy, and three nephews, Bill Daniels, his wife Becki, Gene Key and his wife Carol, and Mark Key and his wife Xan, as well as several great nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Friday, April 30 at 1:00 at Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home in Selma and graveside service will be at New Live Oak Cemetery in Selma, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity.
