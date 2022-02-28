Mary Dean Stanley, 60, died February 16th, 2022. She grew up in Becker, MS, attended Becker school and Amory High School.
She is survived by her mother, Shelby Minor of Becker. Her daughter, Sharon Roberts (Ryan Cannon), of Maryville, TN. Sisters Darlene Reese (Mark) of Amory, Deborah Summerford (Roy) of Tremont. Brothers Kenneth Minor,and Donald Minor of Becker. Grandchildren, Kaelyn Cannon of Maryville, TN; Justin Tjaden and Noah Walen of Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be Saturday, March 5th, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Calvary Baptist Church in Becker, MS.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ken Stanley. Her father, Jerry Minor, and her nephew Erik Welford.
