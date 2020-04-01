Dorothy Mae Mask, 73, passed away March 31, 2020 at her home in Houlka. She was a homemaker, loving mom and grandmother. She loved spending time with her babies. She is survived by her daughter, Tammie Sartin; sons, Donald Mask, Jr. and James Mask; granddaughters, Tammie Jamison(Chad), Barbara Moss(Jonathan), Laura Yeager(Danny), Maribeth Tapley(Jerry) and Jennie Hudson; great grandchildren, Brianna Swan, Zack Swan, Josh Sartin(Angel), Samantha Sartin, Jennifer Sartin, Levi Moss, Brayden Martin, Wesley Moss, Taylor Jamison(Mikey), Destiny Jamison, Billy Jamison, Dakota Jamison, Pixie Yeager, Justin Mask(Elizabeth), McKensie Hardin(Warren), Megan Mask, Stanley Black(Tangela), Chris Black, Llona Clemons, Devon Clemons, Chris Hudson, and Stormy Hudson; great great grandchildren, Paisley Jones, Serenity Brownings, Kanon Sartin, Christian Payne, A'marrion Swan, Payton Mask, Ella Mask, Grace Dowdy, and Scott McGregory; several unborn great great grandchildren; sisters, Jane Field and Peggy Rhoden; and brother, Danny Bailey. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Mask, Sr.; parents, Johnnie Mae and Perry Bailey; brother, Dubie Hicks; son-in-law, Melvin Sartin; and her special angel, Colby Jamison. A private family only visitation will be Friday, April 3, 2020 12PM-1PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Public graveside service will follow at 2PM at Ebenezer Cemetery with Bro. Patrick Black officiating. Pallbearers: Jonathan Moss, Johnny Moss, Chad Jamison, Danny Yeager, Zack Swan, and Josh Sartin. Honorary Pallbearers: Samantha Sartin, Jennifer Sartin, and Brianna Swan.
