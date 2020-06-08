Hazel M. (Bennett) Mask, age 66, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her residence in Itawamba County. She was born on December 22, 1953 to parents Willie W. Bennett and Bertha (Cockrell) Bennett in Arkansas. She lived most of her life in the Nettleton area. She was of the Pentecostal religion. There will be a private family only service on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton. Bro. Eddie Clayton will be officiating. Burial will be in the New Chapel Cemetery. Survivors include her husband Hollis Mask of Nettleton; two sons; Brad Mask of Nettleton, Terry Mask of Nettleton, three brothers; Hershel Bennett of Nettleton; David Bennett of Illinois, Terry Bennett of Nettleton, one sister; Joann Bennett of New Albany, four grandchildren; two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
