Charles Kenneth Mask, 61, returned to his Creator from his cottage at the North Miss. Regional Center in Oxford, where he had resided 49 years. Kenny was born in Tupelo on December 30, 1960 to the late Porter Mask and Jane Franks Mask. Kenny was born with developmental challenges and spent most of his life in the wonderful care of the North Mississippi Regional Center in Oxford. He was much loved by his parents, his caregivers and all those who cared for him. Kenny was very energetic and artistic and loved music. He cherished all things Elvis and had an extensive collection of Elvis memorabilia. He collected films and CD's, was a great fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and even got to go to St. Louis to see them play , and a devoted Ole Miss Rebel fan. Like his late dad, he didn't like change. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Shannon. Kenny fought lots of odds and made a difference in the lives of everyone and met his challenges with vim and vigor until the bitter end. A service celebrating his life will be held at 5 PM today (Thursday) at the Sadie Holland Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Dr. Eric Dahl, NMRC doctor and Chris Dale, physical therapy director at NMRC in Oxford. Burial will follow in Pontocola Cemetery west of Shannon. Visitation will be from 4 PM-service time today (Thurs) at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 5 PM. Survivors include his mother, who he thought hung the moon, Jane Mask of Shannon; aunts, Marilyn Knowles of Nettleton, Rhonda Shumpert (Bob) of Richmond community, and Carolyn Ratliff of Mantachie; nieces and nephews, Nealy Lynn Hatfield (Brooks), Eli Brown, Silas Brown, Kenzy Brown, Joe Brown, and Paul Wayne Brown, II (Holly) who he called his brother. Memorials in memory of Ken Mask may be sent to The Gideons International, Tupelo South Camp 23117, P.O. Box 2647, Tupelo, MS 38803, or to the charity of one's choice. Holland Funeral Director is honored to be serving their longtime friends.
