On Wednesday morning, March 17, 2021, Mary Frances Mask, 87, resident of Dumas, departed this life in the comfort of her home surrounded by family following an extended illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Mrs. Mask will be at 2 PM Saturday, March 20 in the Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Marvin Robbins and Bro. Clay Stegall officiating. Burial will follow in New Harmony Cemetery near Ripley. Mrs. Mask was born September 27, 1933 in Rienzi, MS, the daughter of the late Cordellia Lawson. She received her education in the Pisgah Public School System in Prentiss County and was married September 15, 1951 to her devoted husband, Frank Mask who survives. A faithful member of Dumas Baptist Church and dedicated homemaker throughout her life, Mrs. Mask was employed with Genesco for 28 years, worked in food service with the Pine Grove High School Cafeteria and served as manager for the Grille at Northeast Mississippi Community College. She was currently serving as an alderwoman for Dumas, a position she held for 16 years. Affectionately known as "Ma-Maw" to everyone in the community, Mrs. Mask was the epitome of a loving Christian wife, mother, grandmother , great grandmother, great great grandmother and friend. Gardening, tending to flowers and reading her Bible daily were favorite pastimes. She leaves behind many memories to be cherished and the family finds comfort knowing they will meet again. Visitation will be Saturday, March 20 from 10:30 AM to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to her husband of 69 years, memories will continue to be shared by two granddaughters, Tammy Almand and Penny Hill (Eric Bibb), both of Dumas, one brother, Baxter Winkles of Truman, AR, eight grandchildren, Tamara Hodges (Kelly) of Dumas, Justin Almand (Jasmine) of Meridian, Jon-Brooks Almand of Ingomar, Lauren Childers, Tyler Hill, Brady Hill, all of Dumas, Caitlyn Jackson of Tupelo and Carree Floyd of Dumas, eight great great grandchildren, Gunner, Nolan and Gracie Hodges, Kingston Childers, Joshua, Jordyn and James Almand and Lucas Sanderson and special cousins, Franklin and Barb Winkles of Jonesboro, AR. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jeannie Drewery, granddaughter, Lynn Floyd, one brother, James Winkles, special cousins, Carl "Sonny" and Shirley Winkles and the aunt and uncle that raised her from age seven, Carl and Allie Mae Winkles of Truman, AR. Due to COVID, the family has asked that everyone practice social distancing and the use of masks. The family request that memorials be directed to the Lynn Floyd Scholarship Fund, 2381 A CR 629, Dumas, MS 38625. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Mask family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
