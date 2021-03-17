Mary Frances Mask, 87, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at her residence in Dumas. Services will be on Saturday, March 20 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 20 from 10:30 AM to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Harmony Cemetery.

