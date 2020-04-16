PONTOTOC -- RICKY LYNN MASK of Pontotoc, 62, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on a later date. at Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center, Tupelo, MS Father of Brandy Mask Williams & Justin Harris. Brother of Mary Dukes, Belinda Mask, & Jimmy Mask. .

