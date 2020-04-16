Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Low 46F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Low 46F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.