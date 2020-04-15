Ricky Lynn Mask, 62 of Pontotoc, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center. He leaves behind one daughter, Brandy Mask Williams; two stepchildren, Jennifer Elzie and Justin Harris; one brother, Jimmy Mask; two sisters, Mary Dykes and Belinda Mask; 10 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Ricky worked in the furniture industry most of his life. He was a loving father, grandfather, and uncle. Memorial service to be announced at a later date. Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center (associatedfuneral.com) were in charge of all arrangements

