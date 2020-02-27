WEST POINT, MS -- Eugene Mason, 79, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at his home residence in West Point, MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Pilgrim Grove M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

