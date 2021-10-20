Helen Lisa Mason age 51 of Aberdeen, MS passed away on October 13, 2021 while vacationing in Hawaii. Lisa was born in Baton Rouge, LA on July 2, 1970 but was always an Ole MS Rebel. She was born in Baton Rouge, LA to Robert E. Hemphill, Jr. and Mary Dean Wright Hemphill. Lisa graduated from New Hope High School and continued her education by attending University of Alabama for two years then transferring to University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB) to graduate with a BS in Psychology. She went on to attend The W in Columbus, MS and obtained a BS in Nursing and then completed her Masters in Nursing at UAB allowing her to obtain her Nurse Practitioner licenses and serve her community within the rural health network in Aberdeen, MS. With over 20 years of experience as a passionate medical provider Lisa was known by many as the provider you wanted to go to if you were not feeling well and were sick. Lisa always had a tenacious smile, quick wit and the ability to make the room come alive just by walking in. Even on the days she was worn out or sick she would always crack a smile and make sure to ask about your day. Lisa never met a stranger and is probably the big reason the family has been able to get through this whole ordeal. Lisa is survived by her son, Mr. Will Mason, her mother, Ms. Mary Wright Hemphill, special friend, Mr. John Teague; her 2nd father, Dr. Bob Lowe; her beloved fur babies Winston and Rip and many aunts, uncles, cousins. Lisa is preceded in death by her father, Robert E. Hemphill, Jr. Services will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen with Bro. Paul Guerry officiating. A graveside service will follow at 4 PM in the Perkinsville Hill Cemetery on Highway 14 East in Louisville. Visitation will be Saturday evening, October 23 at the funeral home from 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Research Hospital in her name. Condolences may be shared online at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com.
