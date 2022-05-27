Virginia Lyle Mason Meadows, 73, resident of Tupelo, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo following a brief illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Meadows will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022 in the Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. David Ball and Bro. Larry Dunlap officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Mountain Cemetery. Mrs. Meadows was born on November 10, 1948, the daughter of the late Ray and Sarah Katherine Estes Mason. She was a graduate of Davidson High School in Mobile, Alabama and received her Bachelor's of science degree in Education at Blue Mountain College. She taught in public schools for 10 years and church preschools and kindergartens afterward. A faithful member of The Anchor Church and a wonderful homemaker, Mrs. Meadows enjoyed sharing her faith and love for Christ with others and always tried to instill her Christian values and endless love with her children, family and friends. Her favorite pastimes included flower gardening, decorating and shopping with her sister. She will be missed dearly by all those who had the privilege of knowing her. Visitation will be from 1 - 3 pm. Sunday, May 29, 2022 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Those left to cherish memories include her beloved husband of over 50 years, David Meadows, one son, Jonathan David Meadows (Tina), all of Tupelo, one sister, Kathy Thomas (Greg) of Blue Mountain, a sister-in-law, Venesia Mason, one grandson, Micah McNeil, and a host of family and friends. Mrs. Meadows was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald "Ronnie" Mason and William "Bill" Mason. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Meadows family at ripleyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Ranch at The Anchor Church in Verona, Mississippi.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.