Nina Faye Mason, 74, passed away Saturday, February 08, 2020, at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation in Booneville. She was born in Prentiss County on January 28, 1946, to Mack Woodrow Aldridge and Shelia Adair Aldridge. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and music. She loved tending to her plants and cooking. The family will hold a private service and burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her son, Junior "JR" Tennison (Charlotte) of Booneville; daughters, Regina Tennison (Dave) of Booneville, Pam Martin (Ricky) of Mooreville; step-daughters, Sherry Mason of Biloxi, Brenda Hamblin (Bob), Glenda Owens (John), Courtney Owens (Christina), all of Booneville; step-sons, Perry Mason (Shelly) of Dry Creek, and Terry Mason of Rienzi; sisters, Bernice Fugitt (Rubel) of Booneville, Phyliss Peters (Kenny) of Baldwyn, Janice Stroupe (Darvis) of Ripley; 12 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father Woodrow Aldridge; mother, Sheila Ward; husband, James Owens; daughter, Sheila Owens; sisters, Brenda Aldridge, Gail Mask, Evie Lou "Sis" Mackin; and brothers, Truman Aldridge and Ellis Aldridge. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to the American Cancer Society, 607 Main St C, Tupelo, MS 38804, or the East Booneville Baptist Church Building Fund, 602 E Church St, Booneville, MS 38829. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
