Joshua Richard Massengill (32) passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. He was a member of West Main Church of Christ. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors, reading, physical training and spending time with his family. Private family services will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Minister Doug Greenway officiating. Burial will be in the Prentiss Memorial Gardens. Josh is survived by his wife, Emily Massengill of Tupelo; his daughter, Atlee Claire Massengill of Tupelo; his sisters, Leah Paden of Houlka and Anna Clemons of Baldwyn; his father, Ricky Massengill (Jenna) of Baldwyn; his mother, Suzanne Turner Duggar of Baldwyn; his grandparents, Johnny & Betty Massengill and Jerry & Ellen Turner both of Baldwyn; his nieces and nephews, Chloe Harper, Gabe Massengill, Channing Lowry, Maverick Lee Tharp and Heath Reynolds and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, John Brett Harper. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
