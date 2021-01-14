Billy Doyle "Catfish" Massey, 71, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 1PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday, January 15th, 5-8PM and Saturday, January 16th, 12PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at County Line Cemetery.

