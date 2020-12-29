David Junior Massey, 54, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at his home in Hickory Flat. Private. Services will be on Saturday January 2, 2021 at Open Door Baptist Church 3767 Hwy 178 Hickory Flat. Visitation will be on Friday January 1, 2021 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel New Albany. Burial will follow at McKay Cemetery Hickory Flat. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.

